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As if hot tubs, gold bars and a $1.50 hot dog and soda combo weren't enough, some Costco bargain hunters will soon get to add another item to their shopping list − Medicare plans.

The warehouse retailer will team with nonprofit insurer SCAN Group to offer private Medicare plans to customers in a limited number of states. Costco and SCAN will offer jointly branded Medicare Advantage plans in two states and a Medicare supplemental plan in a third state.

In a joint news release, SCAN and Costco said the partnership would focus on insurance products for older adults. Pending regulatory approval, those insurance products would include pharmacy, vision, hearing and Medflex over-the-counter benefits.

SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan CEO Sachin H. Jain told USA TODAY that he pursued the partnership, in part, because of Costco's reputation with seniors.

"We're trying to create a win-win — something that was going to be good for seniors, good for SCAN and good for Costco," Jain said.

The arrangement was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Jain said he could not share details about the benefits, locations or timing of the jointly branded Medicare products due to regulatory restrictions. Medicare Advantage plans must be vetted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and by states in which the plans are sold.

SCAN sells insurance products in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Washington state. The Long Beach, California-based insurer has about 460,000 Medicare enrollees.