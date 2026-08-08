Beige homes with well-tidied yards and various landscaping styles lined the streets, with hardly any foot traffic aside from news camera people lugging equipment from their vehicles along with the occasional officer.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Avondale police at 623-333-7001.

Neighbors shocked by discovery of buried bodies

Nabeel Ilyas, who lives across the street from the home where police conducted their investigation, said he did not notice anything suspicious before officers conducted an initial welfare check.

Ilyas said he often saw the husband outside working on one of his cars, though the two rarely spoke beyond a friendly greeting. Although Matthew Flores was later confirmed to live at the home, Ilyas said he rarely saw him around the neighborhood.

"Maybe if he was, like, driving in or whatever," Ilyas said. "I used to see the dad more."

Ilyas said that was common for the neighborhood whose residents mostly went about their own lives for the most part.

"People don't even trick-or-treat here," Ilyas said. "It's very quiet."

Ilyas said he spoke with detectives in the days before and provided footage from his doorbell camera, which captured part of the street. Officers removed the police tape around the home on the evening of Aug. 6, he added.