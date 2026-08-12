When officers spoke with May, she said the group had been walking for three hours and that they had left for the Arizona Cardinals game around 2:40 p.m.

The football team had a 4 p.m. training camp that day, which was open to the public. In body-camera footage, the whole family was donning Cardinals' gear.

May told police the children had two bottles of water, according to the report, but she was holding one that was half full.

The boy's face was very red, according to the report. While an officer was trying to calm down the boy, who had been crying, Ryan said, "(Expletive) that child," the report said.

Ryan said he wanted to go home, which he said was nearby. But police said Ryan was incorrectly answering questions about where they were and where his house was.

An officer said they determined the couple put their children in danger, including by not figuring out how to better get the kids out of the heat, the report said. It also wasn't clear whether the parents knew where they were going other than the general direction of their home, the report said.

State Farm Stadium, where the Cardinals held their practice, is less than one mile away from where the woman who called police had interacted with the family.

An officer said in the report they were concerned about leaving the children with just one parent, May, because of her intoxicated state. The mother arranged for the children's godfather to pick the kids up.