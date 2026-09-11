“And I prayed to God for forgiveness for what I have done,” Roque said. “And God has forgiven me for what I have done. And I express to you remorse for what I have done.”

That was enough for Rana.

“Frank, I’m hearing you,” Rana said. “I’m so thankful for what you say. I’m so glad today that you feel regret; you feel sorry. Because everybody makes mistakes.”

Frank cut in.

“I want you to know one other thing,” Roque said, explain that he was nearly 60 years old and had been having heart problems.

“One day when I go to heaven to be judged by God, I will ask to see your brother. And I will hug him, and I will ask him for forgiveness.”

Rana’s voice broke as he replied.

“We already forgave you,” he said.

He was crying. It sounded like Frank was crying. Valarie was crying, too.

Valarie and Rana hung up the phone and “sat in stunned silence,” she said in an interview with Boston’s public broadcast station, GBH, in 2016. “For 15 years, we had been living with the same story, but now the story had changed.”

The life he has now

Frank Roque died in prison in May 2022. He was 62.

He had applied for an early release, and Rana Singh Sodhi would have let him go free if it were his decision alone.

“If one day you come out, we can both go to the world and tell the story,” Rana wrote in the essay for The Republic.