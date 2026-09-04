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PHOENIX — A woman is facing several aggravated assault charges after Phoenix police said she punched a nail salon employee and fired a gun at the salon entrance over a $15 fee to fix a broken nail.

Essence Mire, 26, is facing 17 charges of aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm after she punched a nail salon employee in the face during an argument over the fee, according to court records.

Employees of the Element Nail Salon, near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, knew Mire because she had been a customer for months, according to court records. The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Mire told police that she punched the employee in the face because she was upset that she had to pay $15 to replace her broken nail, according to court records.

The victim of the assault told police she was punched after she told Mire that she had to pay a fee to fix her nail, court records said.

Mire admitted she went to the nail salon with a handgun because she wanted to intimidate the nail salon into fixing her nail for free, the court records said.

Mire told police that there were people following and filming her when she walked out of the salon, and in response, she fired her gun once in the air, the records said.

She shot her gun in the air because she did not want people following her anymore, court records said. Mire said no one threatened or caused her any harm.

The bullet went through the front glass door and shattered it. There were about 30 people in the salon, including children, and several of them either ran out the back door or hid, court records said.