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GLENDALE — A man who was killed during a shootout with Glendale police while barricading himself inside a residence Wednesday has been identified as 59-year-old Jeffery Peters.

Glendale police responded to a home near 76th and Nicolete avenues just before 12 p.m. after Peters' adult daughter reported he had entered her home despite having been served an order of protection barring him from legally doing so, according to Avondale police, who are investigating the police shooting.

The daughter, who was not in the home, reported to police she had seen her father on home video surveillance cameras.

Peters was known to carry weapons and, after making several attempts to call Peters out of the house, officers obtained a search warrant to enter the home, according to Avondale police spokesperson Daniel Benavidez.

A Glendale SWAT unit approached the home at around 3 p.m. when Peters shot at them along with police vehicles and a drone while wearing ballistic armor, Benavidez said. Glendale Sgt. Justin Ramsay previously described the firearm Peters used as a rifle. Several officers returned fire at Peters, with the whole exchange lasting approximately two hours, Benavidez said.

After police had reason to believe Peters was no longer a threat, a SWAT medical team entered the home and confirmed he was dead.

Police weren't able to confirm whether Peters died from a gunshot inflicted by police or himself, Ramsay previously said. An officer received minor injuries and was treated at a local ER.