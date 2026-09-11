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PHOENIX — A Chandler man is suspected of attempting to pressure a hotel receptionist to provide him with a free room in Phoenix while posing as a Mesa police officer, court documents said.

Phoenix police arrested Nicholas Grayson Calfy, 30, in the early morning of Sept. 2, after police received several calls from hotel clerks reporting the man, documents said. He faces charges of criminal impersonation, a class 6 felony, according to court records.

Calfy had previously been convicted of trespassing, criminal damage and possession of dangerous drugs, court records said. He was also convicted of animal cruelty for repeatedly kicking a 6-week-old kitten until it suffered head trauma and tremors in 2019, according to documents and previous Arizona Republic reporting.

At about 6:30 p.m. the day prior to this most recent incident, Calfy walked into the Fairfield Inn and Suites along Ray Road and 50th Street wearing a “black plate carrier with the words police on it” that had a cloth police badge, court documents said.

He had a gun in a holster on his hip, which police later recognized as a BB gun, court records said.

Calfy stated he was a Mesa police officer, a hotel clerk told investigators.

He said he needed a room for a domestic violence victim and demanded the room free of charge, according to the clerk. He told the clerk his boss was “angry with him about not getting the room comped,” court documents said.

A woman entered the lobby area with a dog and kept her head down, the clerk told investigators.