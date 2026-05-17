In any case, Mayes still has hurdles to overcome if she is to convince Minder to curtail the company's pumping. She is using a largely untested legal theory.

There is no question but that Fondomonte has been taking advantage of the fact that pumping outside of the state's active management areas is largely unregulated.

In this case, however, the AMA was formed in January — two years after the lawsuit was filed.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources, after conducting preliminary studies, concluded that the amount of groundwater being pumped from the area is resulting in an overdraft. While more studies are necessary — the agency has two years to come up with a management plan — Minder said it is his understanding ADWR hopes to reduce that overdraft by at least half over the next five decades.

And then there's the fact that, under state law, current pumping is considered "grandfathered'' and not subject to state regulation, meaning nothing ADWR orders could do what Mayes wants: curtail Fondomonte's use of groundwater.

So Mayes has been pursuing alternate relief.

She contends that what Fondomonte is doing is creating a nuisance for others in the area by draining the groundwater. She argues that entitles Minder to order the company to curb existing pumping and to compensate those who already have been damaged, all of which Minder said is beyond anything ADWR can do.

The big battle to come is whether Mayes can use those nuisance laws against Fondomonte.