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PHOENIX — A national conservative organization known for filing public records lawsuits wants information on how much Gov. Katie Hobbs spent in tax dollars to inform Arizonans of their rights if they are stopped by immigration agents.

Judicial Watch also wants to know what evidence she had, if any, that residents were denied their rights before she launched the website.

The lawsuit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court says the governor has not yet provided answers to the questions the organization asked in February right after Hobbs launched "knowyourrights.az.gov'' in Spanish and English. The site provides a point-by-point list of what people can do when confronted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Some of it is basic advice in any situation with law enforcement, like the right to remain silent, the right to an attorney, and the right to question whether you are being detained or are free to leave. Other points are far more specific, such as the right to refuse to allow ICE agents into a home unless they have a judicial — and not an administrative — warrant.

The site features a video of Hobbs addressing viewers.

"I share the fear and anger of many Arizonans who, over the past year, have seen far too many instances of federal agents denying us our right to peaceful protests, in some instances unlawfully detaining and arresting American citizens,'' she said. She also cited "horrific cases'' in Minnesota where ICE agents shot and killed two people.