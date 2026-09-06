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It is now illegal in Queen Creek to access the Flock Camera system for searches unrelated to police work, including tracking a former romantic partner.

The Town Council voted unanimously to approve a new set of rules aimed at preventing abuse of the town's 62 automated license plate readers cameras.

The rules put new safeguards in place limiting access to the city's Flock camera network, while also criminalizing misuse with a potential six-month jail sentence and $2,500 fine. Town officials say Queen Creek is the first in Arizona to establish such criminal penalties.

Queen Creek wants to make sure police can still get the benefits of using the tool, while respecting residents' privacy and putting safeguards in place to protect against misuse, Police Chief Randy Brice said at a Sept. 2 Council meeting.

Town and police department employees using the system will now have to log those uses both electronically and physically with an established case number, Brice said. He argued this will prevent the kind of browsing seen in other abuse cases around the Valley.

The move comes amid a groundswell of opposition to use of automated license plate readers like the ones made by Flock, after officers in multiple Valley departments were either suspected of or found to have misused the technology.

Chandler was the first Valley city to cancel its contract with Flock after an Aug. 7 audit revealed possible misuse by one of the city's police officers. Tempe and Cave Creek also cut ties with the company over concerns the technology could be used to surveil residents.