Another North Carolina officer faces a similar charge for conducting an unauthorized license plate search, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in July.

Langley said the identification of police misuse of Flock has gone up since earlier this year when the company rolled out its "audit assistance" tool, which flags abnormal searches by law enforcement for review. But until now, the tool was optional, and only about one-third of law enforcement clients turned it on. Going forward, it will be universally implemented, he said.

"As we now go from one-third of our customers to all of our customers having it, I think we will find new forms of abuse, program that into the system to prevent it happening again," he said.

Flock rolls out new safeguards to protect privacy

Langley said he feels strongly that companies producing the tools used by law enforcement should implement every safeguard possible to prevent rogue officers from using technology for their own personal gain and engaging in misconduct.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, Flock Safety announced that it will implement the new features to weed out bad actors in police departments and stop the misuse of its systems altogether. They are:

• Every vehicle search will require a reason. Law enforcement personnel will have to input a specific case code tied to the investigation they are working on, and input the type of offense. For example, along with the code, they might select kidnapping or motor vehicle theft. Langley hopes this will stop officers from making up false reasons or inputting something overly vague such as “investigation.”