Arizona gubernatorial candidate Andy Biggs said he would likely sign a bill that bans Flock cameras statewide if he is elected in November.
The Republican's stance drew a sharp contrast with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who said decisions about the technology should largely remain with local communities.
"We are seeing an overwhelming rejection of Flock cameras and the state will probably have to step ... in and say we're not going to have Flock cameras," Biggs said.
"Here's the deal, Flock cameras have been abused already," he added. "Flock cameras have now proudly announced that you can actually use their software to actually link that cellphone for instance with your license plate. That is a gross violation in my opinion of a free society where people expect to be able to have some measure of privacy without having their every move tracked."
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Biggs weighed in on the state's role in policing the controversial cameras used by law enforcement agencies across the nation on Aug. 25 following a forum hosted by the Arizona Police Association in Phoenix. The association is one of the state's largest police groups, and it invited Biggs and Hobbs to address issues from retirement to staffing shortages and the state's southern border at the forum.
Biggs is challenging Hobbs for her seat in November, hoping to keep her to a single term in office.
Hobbs took a different position when asked about balancing technology that can aid law enforcement with safeguarding people's privacy. The event was moderated by KTAR talk radio host Mike Broomhead.
Hobbs suggested she would not sign a statewide ban.
"I believe the state's role is not telling local communities how to solve crimes, how to deploy technology in their communities, but our job is to put in place guardrails and safeguards so that tech is used responsibly in the right ways," Hobbs said. "Whether that's around training, audits, whatever needs to happen. But it is not our job to tell communities how to enforce their laws and when we continue to see constrained budgets ... and we have technology available that helps law enforcement do their jobs, keep our community safe, communities should be able to use that technology. I trust those local officials and leaders to make those decisions."
Hobbs said she had seen how important the technology was, but also heard the privacy concerns that come with it. She said she was "glad" to see that departments were holding officers who abuse the cameras accountable, as has happened in several Valley cities, including Surprise and Chandler.
The cameras and other automated license plate readers are widely used in Arizona, but have lately sparked a firestorm about whether they go too far and invade the privacy rights of citizens.
Biggs was the first to mention Flock cameras by name when it was his turn to respond to the question at the forum, saying it was a "very delicate balancing act" between technology and privacy rights. The longtime congressman known for advocating for small government and individual freedoms took a firmer stance when he stopped to speak with reporters after the forum.
Asked by The Arizona Republic whether he would sign a bill that bans Flock cameras in the state if he is elected, Biggs wanted to know if the bill would be that narrow. "What else is in it?" he asked.
A bill that simply banned the cameras across Arizona, he said, would "probably" get his signature.
"You're dealing with a privacy right," he said. "I know some of my law enforcement friends say you have no reasonable expectation of privacy over your license plate, that's true," he said. "But it's specifically the links to your cellphone, that might invade."
Asked for clarity on whether Hobbs would sign such a bill, Hobbs' spokesperson Michael Beyer said he would not comment on hypothetical legislation and referred to Hobbs' comments at the forum.
Biggs and Hobbs appeared separately on the forum stage to answer questions individually. Hobbs has declined to debate Biggs, and the police event might be one of the few times this year that features the two gubernatorial hopefuls speaking to the same crowd.