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Arizona gubernatorial candidate Andy Biggs said he would likely sign a bill that bans Flock cameras statewide if he is elected in November.

The Republican's stance drew a sharp contrast with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who said decisions about the technology should largely remain with local communities.

"We are seeing an overwhelming rejection of Flock cameras and the state will probably have to step ... in and say we're not going to have Flock cameras," Biggs said.

"Here's the deal, Flock cameras have been abused already," he added. "Flock cameras have now proudly announced that you can actually use their software to actually link that cellphone for instance with your license plate. That is a gross violation in my opinion of a free society where people expect to be able to have some measure of privacy without having their every move tracked."

Biggs weighed in on the state's role in policing the controversial cameras used by law enforcement agencies across the nation on Aug. 25 following a forum hosted by the Arizona Police Association in Phoenix. The association is one of the state's largest police groups, and it invited Biggs and Hobbs to address issues from retirement to staffing shortages and the state's southern border at the forum.

Biggs is challenging Hobbs for her seat in November, hoping to keep her to a single term in office.

Hobbs took a different position when asked about balancing technology that can aid law enforcement with safeguarding people's privacy. The event was moderated by KTAR talk radio host Mike Broomhead.

Hobbs suggested she would not sign a statewide ban.