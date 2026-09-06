Sometimes there isn't enough work, said Pacheco, 64, who does thinning work in the lettuce fields and also joins the watermelon, lettuce and broccoli harvest. In summer months, workers are lucky if they get more than five hours of work per day.

This year growers were devastated by pest infestations and workers barely clocked four days a week, a friend of Pacheco claimed. In the winter, they regularly work seven to eight hours or more, he said, but daily border crossers like him are always on the look for work.

"Jobs are scarce," Pacheco said.

With the increase in H-2A workers during the busiest months and the implementation of automated machines for thinning and weeding, many have to turn back and go home depending on the day. H-2A workers have contracts, but many domestic workers don't have written job offers or protection for the harvest season. They can leave the job when they please or be fired, a double-edged sword. Long waits for border crossing, more attractive job offers, or an unemployment check often result in no-shows the busiest season is a constant struggle, and H-2A workers provide the security growers need to get their product to market. The Arizona Farm Bureau supports making changes to the H-2A program that would allow migrant workers to stay year-round. Labor unions say the program needs reform to prevent labor abuses and discrimination of domestic workers

Chad Smith, director of government relations with the Arizona Farm Bureau, said he was "disappointed" that Grijalva didn't reach out for a conversation, and the legislation as introduced is "a hard no" for them.