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PHOENIX — Kevin DeMenna, a well-known and experienced lobbyist at the Arizona Capitol, died on Election Day after a struggle with cancer.

DeMenna, who was 67, had attended every legislative session since 1980 and provided consulting for some of the most powerful Republicans in the state. He provided lobbying services for clients including the American Cancer Society, accounting and health care firms and cannabis dispensaries, helping to convince lawmakers to pass various proposed laws.

He began his career in politics when he joined the state Senate in 1979, working as a research analyst and chief of staff for the Senate majority before starting a lobbying firm with partners Robert Robb and Fred DuVal, a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2014. He later started his own firm in 1998, DeMenna & Associates.

“Kevin worked hard to maintain relationships with members of both parties,” said his friend, former Senate President and Secretary of State Ken Bennett. “He didn’t burn bridges or make it personal.”

Bennett went to Prescott High School at the same time as DeMenna. He was the "nerdy guy" while DeMenna was a rodeo and gymnastics "star," he said. DeMenna married his girlfriend, Melissa, and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They "ran in different circles" until Bennett, also a Mormon, got elected to the state Senate in 1998, where he served four terms. DeMenna was his closest advisor and knew all the scuttlebutt at the Capitol, he said.

Bennett would occasionally sleep in a spare room in DeMenna's Phoenix home after driving from Prescott during the legislative session.