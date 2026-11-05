PHOENIX — Kevin DeMenna, a well-known and experienced lobbyist at the Arizona Capitol, died on Election Day after a struggle with cancer.
DeMenna, who was 67, had attended every legislative session since 1980 and provided consulting for some of the most powerful Republicans in the state. He provided lobbying services for clients including the American Cancer Society, accounting and health care firms and cannabis dispensaries, helping to convince lawmakers to pass various proposed laws.
He began his career in politics when he joined the state Senate in 1979, working as a research analyst and chief of staff for the Senate majority before starting a lobbying firm with partners Robert Robb and Fred DuVal, a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2014. He later started his own firm in 1998, DeMenna & Associates.
“Kevin worked hard to maintain relationships with members of both parties,” said his friend, former Senate President and Secretary of State Ken Bennett. “He didn’t burn bridges or make it personal.”
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Bennett went to Prescott High School at the same time as DeMenna. He was the "nerdy guy" while DeMenna was a rodeo and gymnastics "star," he said. DeMenna married his girlfriend, Melissa, and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They "ran in different circles" until Bennett, also a Mormon, got elected to the state Senate in 1998, where he served four terms. DeMenna was his closest advisor and knew all the scuttlebutt at the Capitol, he said.
Bennett would occasionally sleep in a spare room in DeMenna's Phoenix home after driving from Prescott during the legislative session.
"Time with him was like consuming multiple energy drinks," said DuVal, a former member of the state Board of Regents. "No mountain too high. No cause too great."
DuVal considered him a "happy warrior" and a man of "deep loyalty" to his family, friends and clients.
DeMenna was cited in many news stories about the power of lobbyists over the years. His 2014 DUI arrest after a police pursuit and subsequent downgraded prosecution also made headlines. DeMenna told The Republic he'd been addicted to prescription drugs, saying he quit "cold turkey" after the incident.
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DeMenna formed a new company in 2017, DeMenna Public Affairs, with his sons Ryan and Joe.
One of his first clients, the Arizona Society of CPA's, gave him an honorary member award in May.
"Kevin’s steady leadership, strategic insight and deep understanding of Arizona’s policy landscape helped ensure the voice of the CPA profession was heard and respected at the Capitol from the very beginning,” ASCPA President and CEO Oliver Yandle said in a write-up of the event on the group's website.
“His influence on Arizona public policies is undeniable,” Joe DeMenna said. "It’s indescribable how important he is to Arizona politics and to my family."
He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in April, his son said. He'd been preparing to start another round of chemotherapy on Nov. 2 when a doctor told the family the cancer had progressed excessively.
The family found irony in the fact that the Republican operative died on Election Day in the middle of the "blue wave" that swept Democrats into Republican-held positions nationwide, Joe DeMenna said, adding that his father wasn't able to see the results, but he wouldn't have been surprised.
"He saw this coming and I told him he was crazy," Joe DeMenna said. His father told him, "no, this is different."
The family will soon release details for a memorial service, he said.