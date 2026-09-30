"The same news channels and politicians championing war now were calling us terrorists and racists for our behavior during this time period. (None) of this makes sense. That’s what I was angry about," Ammel said in an email.

Ammel had been drinking, he said, and confirmed that he told Sinema he would throw a piece of her artwork in her swimming pool every 10 minutes until she complied with his request.

He followed through on the threat and dumped 22 of her modern Western-style paintings into the swimming pool, sending her videos and texts as he went, according to a police report.

Ammel also smashed expensive bottles of booze into a mirror and a clock on the wall, leaving a trail of glass in his wake. He said that he intentionally did not destroy any of the art she had been given as gifts from friends.

“I was trying to get her to come back home, or to do something, or to use her connections for good instead of for, to make money,” Ammel said. “I was just going through it, and I don't usually drink, and I got drunk, and I destroyed some of her paintings."

Who is Matthew Ammel?

First as her bodyguard and then as her boyfriend, Ammel got an inside look at the life of a powerful Capitol Hill lawmaker after he met Sinema through former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. In 2022, he joined Sinema's security detail, which at the time was led by Gabbard’s sister.

While working for Sinema, he also trained Navy SEALs, SWAT teams and police officers in the Phoenix area, he said.