Prior to losing his legal status, Soliman had protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, or DACA, and then obtained lawful permanent residency in 2021, his lawyer said.

Over the past two months, State Department officials have not addressed the Star's questions on Soliman's treatment, providing only unattributed, general statements, most recently in a Sept. 11 email: "The U.S. government will use all legal means to remove those with no right to remain in our country."

O'Donnell said Soliman and the others held at the hotel do have a right to be in the U.S.

"They were granted protections under domestic and international law. They have a right to remain," she said.

Olo Fernandes said the U.S. State Department has refused to criticize Equatorial Guinea's inhumane treatment of the people the U.S. has deported there, despite being aware that Equatorial Guinea is violating whatever commitments it made to keep deportees safe.

In addition to the media coverage, advocates have reported at least eight specific incidents of abuse and violence against U.S. deportees at Hotel Bamy to the U.S. Embassy in Malabo, the former capital of Equatorial Guinea, with no response, Olo Fernandes said.

The silence from U.S. officials is striking, he said, when compared to past U.S. critiques of Equatorial Guinea's human rights violations.