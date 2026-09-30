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Access to acres of Coronado National Forest land at the U.S.-Mexico border has been closed due to what forest officials described as hazards created by border-wall construction there.

Construction on primary and secondary barriers at the southern border has added new roadways, causing vehicles to travel faster through work zones that include steep grades, open trenches and lots of equipment, said James Alford, special agent in charge for the Forest Service's southwestern region.

"There’s an inherent danger of the construction activity, and because they have opened that up, now the frequency of traffic has picked up and the speed of traffic has picked up, so that is the reason for the closure," Alford said Tuesday.

The closures are unrelated to confrontations between border-wall contractors and protesters along the southern border, he said.

But environmentalists and others seeking to bear witness to border wall construction, which has already partially destroyed an Arizona archaeological site, say the access restrictions are more about shielding federal border-wall projects from public oversight and accountability.

"This is an attempt to prevent documentation. That’s my take on it, honestly," said Erick Meza, borderlands coordinator for the Sierra Club. "As nobody is documenting, there is no transparency for a lot of the way the work is being done."