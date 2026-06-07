Prefer us on Google Learn More

Thirty inmates at Arizona's Lewis Prison in Buckeye claim in a lawsuit they were left with lingering pain and post-traumatic stress disorder after officers used too much force while trying to subdue them.

"It's about the abuse of power," civil rights attorney Benjamin Taylor, who's representing the inmates, said of the civil action. "All the assaults on these inmates involved excessive force for no apparent reason."

The state's prison system has drawn concern from advocacy groups and lawmakers in the past few years, mainly due to inmate violence and high-profile deaths, including last year's murder of three inmates by another inmate. Excessive use-of-force issues occasionally spur headlines, including a 2019 case that resulted in the firing of two security officers.

The fresh lawsuit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court focuses on a single incident on June 1, 2025, in which officers used pepper balls, chemical spray and other force on the 30 incarcerated men, which they claim was unnecessary. The inmates are suing the involved security officers, the state and Ryan Thornell, director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry.

The incident began in a recreation yard when an officer escorting inmate Marquis Timmons, a Crip gang member who court records show is serving a 14-year sentence for having sex with a 14-year-old, appeared to become frustrated with Timmons' refusal to be handcuffed for not tucking in his shirt. As seen in a surveillance video, the correctional sergeant swept Timmons' legs from under him, resulting in a broken nose when Timmons' face hit the floor.