Thirty inmates at Arizona's Lewis Prison in Buckeye claim in a lawsuit they were left with lingering pain and post-traumatic stress disorder after officers used too much force while trying to subdue them.
"It's about the abuse of power," civil rights attorney Benjamin Taylor, who's representing the inmates, said of the civil action. "All the assaults on these inmates involved excessive force for no apparent reason."
The state's prison system has drawn concern from advocacy groups and lawmakers in the past few years, mainly due to inmate violence and high-profile deaths, including last year's murder of three inmates by another inmate. Excessive use-of-force issues occasionally spur headlines, including a 2019 case that resulted in the firing of two security officers.
The fresh lawsuit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court focuses on a single incident on June 1, 2025, in which officers used pepper balls, chemical spray and other force on the 30 incarcerated men, which they claim was unnecessary. The inmates are suing the involved security officers, the state and Ryan Thornell, director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry.
People are also reading…
The incident began in a recreation yard when an officer escorting inmate Marquis Timmons, a Crip gang member who court records show is serving a 14-year sentence for having sex with a 14-year-old, appeared to become frustrated with Timmons' refusal to be handcuffed for not tucking in his shirt. As seen in a surveillance video, the correctional sergeant swept Timmons' legs from under him, resulting in a broken nose when Timmons' face hit the floor.
Over two dozen inmates lingered near a mailbox nearby, "concerned for Timmons' well-being." A supervisor called for backup. Shortly after, about 20 officers showed up "armed with chemical foggers, pepper ball cannons and unmuzzled K9s."
The officers fired their pepper-ball guns and chemical sprays at "point-blank range," which can be seen in the video. The inmates lay down, and officers moved to restrain them, a process that was violent, painful and left scars, according to the lawsuit.
The officers "acted with malicious and sadistic intent to violently subdue" the prisoners, the lawsuit states.
The 56-page lawsuit documents each of the prisoner-plaintiff's experiences. Together, the document claims, each inmate suffered extreme pain, and some have permanent injuries like reduced vision or back pain.
Vernice Brackeen, for example, who's serving 20 years for sexual assault and solicitation for murder, alleges in the lawsuit he was hit with chemical spray in the eyes, a pepper ball to the back of the head and was restrained with zip ties "so tight that they cut into his wrists."
"He continues to have back pain which appears to be permanent," the lawsuit states.
J.D. Buffin, serving five years for a probation violation tied to a 1995 sexual assault, had his head slammed to the ground, requiring stitches.
"He is currently seeking mental health care for anxiety and PTSD," the lawsuit states.
Asked if the inmates were seeking a monetary settlement, Taylor said for now, "they're seeking justice and making sure this doesn't happen again."
The corrections agency didn't respond immediately to a request for comment, although the agency typically doesn't comment on litigation.