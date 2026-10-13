Lewin, in his argument to the Supreme Court, echoed that theme.

"Creative, aggressive, and novel claims and arguments are necessary for a system of justice to adapt to novel issues and circumstances — all the more so in a world of increasingly rapid change,'' he told the justices.

Allegations 'simply false'

But Tuchi said this was not about punishing lawyers for being creative. He said there were a series of factual and legal problems with the lawsuit, starting with the claim that Arizonans do not now vote by hand on paper ballots.

In fact, the judge noted, the system requires that virtually every vote — with some exceptions for voters with disabilities — is done on paper. Tuchi said that creates a verifiable paper trail and allows voters to review it for their own ballot to determine whether tabulation machines correctly recorded their choices.

"Allegations to the contrary are simply false,'' the judge wrote.

Tuchi also found fault with the claims that a hand count done in Maricopa County as part of an Arizona Senate "audit'' after the 2020 election proves hand counting is "superior'' and it isn't necessary to use machines.

It took roughly 2,000 people more than two and a half months to hand count just the presidential and Senate races in that one county, Tuchi said.

More problematic, the judge said, is that Lake and Finchem and their attorneys "cherry-picked” the findings of that audit ordered by the Senate and conducted by the Cyber Ninjas firm.