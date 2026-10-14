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Former President Barack Obama backed Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' reelection in a new video touting the Democratic incumbent's record on taxes and bipartisanship.

In the 45-second video, Obama directly addresses voters concerned about the high cost of living, saying Hobbs has "made it her mission" to lower costs. He says she eliminated taxes on rent, tips and overtime. Hobbs signed bills into law repealing those taxes, though each originated with Republicans.

Hobbs said in a statement she was honored to have Obama's support.

“He embodies leadership driven by integrity, unity, and a commitment to putting people first," she said. "Those are values I share, and the kind of leadership I’ve sought to deliver as governor."

Obama backed Hobbs four years ago, when she won her first term, and made a campaign stop in Phoenix that year. Obama is campaigning in Michigan this month for the party's gubernatorial and Senate nominees but no visits to Arizona before polls close on Nov. 3 have been announced.

The video was released a day before President Donald Trump's planned visit to Arizona, where he will stump for Republicans on the ballot. Andy Biggs, the five-term Republican congressman hoping to beat Hobbs, is slated to speak before Trump.

The Obama video and Trump rally highlight a similar priority: energizing faithful Republican and Democratic voters to cast their vote in a race that could come down to a few percentage points.