But in 2022, the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature enacted a series of provisions adding new requirements to those who sign up to vote in only federal elections, including proof of citizenship and proof of residency. Those were overturned the following year by U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton, a decision upheld by a majority of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Republican legislative leaders are asking the Supreme Court to intercede, saying the lower courts got it wrong. And now the Trump administration has weighed in on their side, making many of the same arguments.

One of the central issues concerns what proof states can require from those who want to vote only in federal elections.

There are only a relative handful of Arizonans — about 43,000 at last count — who have not provided what state lawmakers demanded in 2022. Armed with lower court decisions, election officials have signed them up as "federal only'' voters.

But proponents of enforcing the state law have argued the numbers are irrelevant.

They have pointed to the 2020 presidential election, which showed Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in Arizona by just 10,457 votes. In fact, Trump's loss by that margin was cited when Republicans in 2022 pushed through the Arizona change to expand the proof-of-citizenship requirements to all voters, regardless of whether they signed up using the state form or the federal form.

State election officials have repeatedly said that most of those who fail to provide documented proof of citizenship are those who do not have easy or immediate access to their birth certificates, mainly college students and members of Native American tribes.