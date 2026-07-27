He launched his campaign in Arizona's 5th Congressional District, a conservative stronghold where he lives with his family. His plans changed when Mark Lamb, the former sheriff of Pinal County, joined the race with an early advantage. Trump encouraged Feely to run in a different district. He switched his campaign soon after to the 1st Congressional District, which covers much of the Scottsdale and north Phoenix area.

He has received thousands of dollars in campaign donations from NFL team owners, former players and coaches.

What is Feely's campaign platform?

Launching his campaign in 2025, he laid out a political identity and vision best defined by his enthusiastic support of Trump.

Feely has described himself as fiscally conservative, socially conservative and “pro-business.” He's stuck with the president on policy, arguing Trump deserves credit for attempting to radically restructure the country’s trade relationships through sweeping tariffs, which roiled financial markets and raised fears of an economic slowdown.

He has allies in Washington, D.C., who hail from the right wing of the Republican Party. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the Trump-linked firebrand and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, "enthusiastically introduced" Feely to conservative members of Congress when the candidate visited D.C. in March, according to his political adviser.

Feely defeated two other candidates for the GOP nomination, fending off challenges from a self-funded businessman and a hard-right former state lawmaker.