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PHOENIX — Three candidates for the Arizona Corporation Commission spoke about data centers, rate increases and renewable energy at a forum Friday hosted by Vote Solar and other organizations. The debate came just a few days before the start of early voting.

Democratic challengers Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill and write-in Green Party candidate Mike Cease are hoping to change the makeup of a board they described as important but poorly understood.

“The Arizona Corporation Commission is one of those offices that the average Arizonan doesn’t hear much about, but the decisions made there show up in our everyday lives, including our electricity bills, how Arizona plans for its energy needs, and how members of the public can weigh in on those decisions,” said Itzel Rios-Vega, Vote Solar’s regional director for the interior West.

Although Republican incumbent Commissioner Kevin Thompson initially confirmed attendance, he did not appear at the event. Fellow Republican nominee Ralph Heap did not respond to his invitation.

The powerful five-member board regulates private and investor-owned public utilities, including some water and energy providers; securities and business incorporations; and pipeline and railroad safety.

The three candidates appearing at the forum supported policies that would push the development of renewable energy and battery storage. They also criticized many of the actions taken by the current slate of commissioners, which they said had disincentivized the adoption of renewable energy and the development of rooftop solar.