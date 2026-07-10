It's also immediately deployable, said Jason Lowry, director of public policy initiatives for Local First Arizona. Building new transmission lines or generating facilities, on the other hand, is often a long process with a variety of hurdles.

"With siting new energy generation, whether it's fossil fuel or renewables, we're seeing this tremendous backlash across the state," Lowry said, speaking about communities that fight new facilities in their backyards. "Energy efficiency has the ability to be scaled up relatively quickly, and we see the benefits as soon as those projects are done."

Local First Arizona is a nonprofit focused on community and business interests across Arizona. The efficiency measures offered by APS and TEP, as mandated by the newly repealed standard, have helped employers upgrade their lighting, cooling systems, thermostats, improve the seals around refrigerators and more. This has helped keep electric bills manageable for Arizona's small business sector, Lowry said, which constitutes 99% of registered business entities in the state and employs 1.2 million workers, or about 43% of the workforce.

"A lot of this is looking at short-term costs versus long-term benefits, and this (repeal) really does feel penny-wise and pound-foolish in a lot of ways, where (the commissioners are) arguing that these are immediate savings in terms of what future rates will be while we are confronting a reality of rising utility bills across the board," Lowry said. "They're taking away one of the few tools that can help people, whether businesses owners or residents who are on the edge financially, be able to incentivize projects that could actually save them money for the long haul."

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