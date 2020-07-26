Tucson research clinic recruiting participants for COVID-19 vaccine trial

A Tucson research center is one of 87 clinics around the country to be selected to participate in phase 3 of a vaccine trial to prevent COVID-19.

Quality of Life Medical and Research Center, located on Tucson’s east side, will take part in the national study and recruit hundreds of community members to participate in the trial.

“I'm very honored that they selected us for this particular study. it's probably the most important research study that I'll be involved in in my career,” said Dr. John McGettigan, owner and founder of the research center.

Moderna, a national biotech company, is leading the study and announced the beginning of phase 3 earlier this month. The company is looking to recruit up to 30,000 participants nationwide.

The initial phase of the vaccine trial, which is also backed by the National Institutes of Health, began in March and interim results from phase 1 were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on July 14.

According to the study results, the investigational vaccine, mRNA-1273, was generally well tolerated among participants and prompted neutralizing antibody activity in healthy adults. Researchers found that the vaccine was able to induce antibodies directed at a portion of the coronavirus' “spike” protein, which the virus uses to bind to and enter human cells.