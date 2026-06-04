Those placed at the helm of the BLM should be able to evaluate competing uses objectively. When reviewing a nominee for BLM leadership, we should expect to see a commitment to balanced, multiple-use management — one that includes wildlife conservation, recreation and responsible development, rather than prioritizing a single use. Their record on public land sales, stakeholder engagement, and their ability to manage 245 million acres for diverse interests should be carefully considered.

New BLM director said he wants to sell off public lands

Steve Pearce, who was confirmed May 18 as the 20th director of the Bureau of Land Management, has a well-documented background demonstrating his opinion of public lands. In his words during his congressional career, “The federal government owns roughly 650 million acres of land… Over 90% of this land is located in the Western states and most of it we do not even need.”

In the past, he co-sponsored the Hunting, Education, and Recreational Development (HEARD) Act in 2016, which proposed selling select federal public lands to support education and recreation funding. In some cases, transferring or selling parcels of federal public land may make sense when done with public input and through established processes. In this case, however, his interest in the HEARD Act is better understood through this context: in 2012, Pearce described federal public lands as “starving” state education revenues and that “if we want to reverse the trend, we’ll reverse this trend of public ownership of lands,” arguing that western lands should have been “returned to the states.” Most federal public lands in the West were retained by the federal government at statehood, not transferred to states.