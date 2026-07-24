Prefer us on Google Learn More

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Nathan Smith and Catherine Alonzo are right that the "tyranny of urgency" is real. As someone who spent years consulting on homelessness — serving as a policy advisor and consultant with homeless organizations nationally, including CASS here in Phoenix, and advocating for legislation — I read their piece with both recognition and concern; what it doesn’t say matters as much as what it does.

A vision of “a community where everyone has a home” is a fine aspiration. But a vision story, however vivid, doesn’t build affordable housing. It doesn’t reform discharge practices that put patients and inmates on the street. It doesn’t fund mental health infrastructure at scale. Vision is not a strategy. And in homelessness work, confusing the two has real consequences.

The writers cite this year’s point-in-time count as evidence that "coordinated, vision-driven work produces meaningful results." But a single-night snapshot cannot bear that weight, and flatness is not improvement. More people in shelter is good, but shelter is not housing. It is a stabilization tool, not an endpoint.

The piece also acknowledges that only 10% of CASS’s single adult shelter residents exit to permanent housing. That means 90% cycle through without resolution. That’s not a vision problem; it’s a systems problem.