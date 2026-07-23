Prefer us on Google Learn More

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

This summer is the last chance for seven western states to allocate the Colorado River voluntarily, yet gridlock persists. At bottom, the debate raises foundational ethical questions: how should resources be allocated in times of scarcity, and do agreements made 100 years ago about how to divvy up the water still matter today? From my research in ethics and environmental law, I believe the best answer has yet to be recognized. Justice demands that upper basin states (Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming) give up some of their promised water but that lower basin states (Arizona, California and Nevada) ought to pay for the extra water they receive.

To see why, consider a thought experiment from philosopher Jeremy Waldron: imagine you and I own ranches in an arid region. We drill wells on our respective properties and enjoy plentiful water. Good times end, however: a drought sets in and my well runs dry. Due to the geography of the area, you continue to have a surplus. What, if anything, do you owe me? Without anyone else around to help, are you obligated to share your water? The answer is yes, to an extent.

It would be wrong, for instance, if you prevented me from accessing your water just to let the water go unused, leaving me to die in the desert. It would also be wrong if you kept me from your well so that you could build a nice new pool, or even so that you could increase your wealth by adding many more heads of cattle, all while I perish nearby. Simply put, in times of scarcity and desperation, justice limits a person’s property rights. Justice will never require you to endanger yourself, but more modest sacrifices can become obligatory.