The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
With federal cuts reducing Arizona’s Colorado River allocation by 27% each year through 2028, many people are coming to us concerned and asking: “Will I still have water?” “Will my tap run dry?” “What should we do?”
The short answer is that Arizona faces serious long-term water challenges, but these cuts do not mean customers should expect their taps to suddenly run dry.
Utility providers have been banking water, diversifying supply portfolios, modeling shortage scenarios and developing ways to shift water sources as conditions change. At EPCOR, we have been proactively planning for shortages for more than a decade by working to reduce our use of Colorado River supplies while using stored water and other resources to protect customer reliability.
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The good news is that Arizona utility providers do not rely exclusively on the Colorado River to provide our communities with water. To put EPCOR’s draw from the Colorado River in perspective, only 19% of its portfolio stems from the Central Arizona Project (CAP). Across the state, we utilize diverse water portfolios that include groundwater, stored water, reclaimed water and other bodies of water like the Salt and Agua Fria rivers.
While the portfolios vary depending on water provider, organizations across the state have increasingly prioritized diversification, so when there is a cut to one source of water, we have options for responding when conditions change.
In addition to diversification, utility providers have also been running scenarios that explore what 10%, 20%, 50% and even 70% cuts to water supply could mean for their systems. EPCOR and other water companies have been preparing for worst-case situations and now have plans in place to navigate the newest policy changes.
Additionally, the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) requires new development to show a 100-year assured water supply, which accounts for physical, continuous and available water for a full century.
Most large water suppliers have chosen to obtain a designation of assured water supply for their entire system. In 2025, ADWR awarded EPCOR the first-ever Alternative Designation of Assured Water Supply (ADAWS), which highlights the 100-year assured-water-supply designation EPCOR stands behind.
The other side of preparedness is making the supplies we already have stretch further. That is where conservation comes in. Conservation has always been and will always be crucial in solving Arizona’s water crisis, and it is something that everyone can do. Big or small changes all add up, and every single drop of water saved is important, especially at a time like this. A leak no bigger than the lead of a pencil can waste as much as 25,000 gallons in one month, at a cost of more than $140 per month.
For Arizona residents, that means continuing to use water wisely. Fixing leaks, adjusting outdoor irrigation, choosing water-efficient landscaping, taking shorter showers and being thoughtful about everyday water use. Even though these options may seem like a drop in the bucket, this type of water conservation contributes to a more resilient Arizona.
Water is the foundation of our lives. We cannot cook, clean, bathe or live without it. As water providers and Arizonans ourselves, our responsibility is to plan, invest and adapt so our communities continue to have clean, reliable water for generations to come.
The challenges ahead are real, but so is the preparation already underway. Arizona’s water future will require continued adaptation, conservation and investment. These problems will not be solved overnight; they will require ongoing commitment, innovation and collaboration.
As we tackle this crisis, look for solutions, diversify our portfolios and create long-term, large-scale augmentation projects, we ask our customers and our neighbors to do their part, too. Conserve water when you can, advocate for water policy, stay informed and support investments and policies that strengthen Arizona’s long-term water security.
For more information on what you can do to help, visit www.epcor.com/us/en/az/conservation.html.
Doug Dunham is the Water Resources Director at EPCOR.