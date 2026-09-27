Additionally, the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) requires new development to show a 100-year assured water supply, which accounts for physical, continuous and available water for a full century.

Most large water suppliers have chosen to obtain a designation of assured water supply for their entire system. In 2025, ADWR awarded EPCOR the first-ever Alternative Designation of Assured Water Supply (ADAWS), which highlights the 100-year assured-water-supply designation EPCOR stands behind.

The other side of preparedness is making the supplies we already have stretch further. That is where conservation comes in. Conservation has always been and will always be crucial in solving Arizona’s water crisis, and it is something that everyone can do. Big or small changes all add up, and every single drop of water saved is important, especially at a time like this. A leak no bigger than the lead of a pencil can waste as much as 25,000 gallons in one month, at a cost of more than $140 per month.

For Arizona residents, that means continuing to use water wisely. Fixing leaks, adjusting outdoor irrigation, choosing water-efficient landscaping, taking shorter showers and being thoughtful about everyday water use. Even though these options may seem like a drop in the bucket, this type of water conservation contributes to a more resilient Arizona.

Water is the foundation of our lives. We cannot cook, clean, bathe or live without it. As water providers and Arizonans ourselves, our responsibility is to plan, invest and adapt so our communities continue to have clean, reliable water for generations to come.