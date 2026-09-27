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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

American democracy is arthritic and in need of treatment. Consider this: half of the Members of of the Senate are 65 or older. One, namely Mitch McConnell, may only be half alive and is carried to the Chamber when needed for a vote. The average age of House Members is nearly 60.

Our current system favors the incumbency of many Members whose greatest achievement is to exit in a casket. That said, change will likely be fought by legislators hanging on for dear life. At the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, an 80-year-old is showing the mental and physical rust acquired in a hard lived life.

Age is not always a measure of capacity, but the rapid decline of Trump is unmistakable and a danger to the Nation. His impulse to start a war with Iran, after nearly every experienced military advisor voted no, is an example of both fantasy and obduracy that can invade the aging mind.

We must begin with term limits. As a typical Washington veteran, I scoffed at the idea that a constantly revolving Congress could acquire the requisite experience to generate good policy.

The opposite turns out is true as the elected body has offloaded its Constitutional power to a rogue White House on a mission to destroy representative governance. Ten years in the House and two terms in the Senate are plenty. This approach would refresh our legislature with younger talent and allow it to adapt to rapidly changing times.

No candidate older than 75 should be allowed to run for President. Term limits for service in the House and Senate and President are essential steps, but not nearly enough. America’s Road to Damascus is across