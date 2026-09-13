“There are currently 17 O’odham communities with approximately 2,000 members in Mexico,” Fischer quoted from Leon’s ruling. “And members of the nation continue to cross the border for sacred pilgrimages and ceremonies and important religious and cultural sites.”

How they will “continue to cross” with a pair of 30-foot-high steel bollard barriers is a question the judge didn’t bother to address. He ignored that descendants of the original occupants hold rights transcending any 16th- to 21st-century claims by white Europeans.

We and they are latecomers, from conquistadore Francisco Vasquez de Coronado in 1540 and the Spanish military establishing presidios starting in 1752, to the Gadsden Purchase in 1854 and the “Roosevelt Reservation” of 1907.

That last neo-historical event, President Theodore Roosevelt’s unilateral proclamation that a 60-foot-wide strip of land along the border belongs to the federal government, was and is a clear encroachment on ancestral lands of the Tohono O’odham.

Roosevelt’s fiat was the basis for Leon’s ruling that “historical evidence casts doubt” on the Tohono O’odham claim.

Prehistorical evidence, the 10 millennia that oral tradition establishes the O’odham have lived here, casts doubt on claims by newcomers, meaning most of us. No white man’s hearkening to English common law or U.S. laws and proclamations should prevail. Yet they do, as unremorseful white colonization continues.

Tohono O’odham Tribal Chairman Verlon José hinted the nation may appeal.