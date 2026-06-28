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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

On Dec. 9, 2024, Representative Juan Ciscomani posted the following tweet on X: “... DACA recipients should be able to stay in the country. It’s time to find a permanent solution for this critical issue that is near and dear to my heart and #AZ06.”

Today, I reach out to you, Rep. Ciscomani, in this public forum, asking for your help and to make good on your promise to protect DACA recipients like me. Despite doing everything I can within the legal means, including renewing DACA several times, ICE has targeted me for deportation. I am not alone. The Department of Homeland Security has reported that hundreds of other DACA recipients have either been deported or are currently facing deportation from the United States.

I am asking for your assistance as I live in your district. I am your constituent. We are more similar than we are different. We both were born in Sonora, Mexico, and came to the United States as children. In 1995, I was a 1-year-old infant when I arrived to the U.S., and you were 11 when you arrived in 1993. I have no memory of Mexico since I was only an infant when my mom carried me across the border. America is my home. It is where I want to remain and pursue my dream, like you have been able to.