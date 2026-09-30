Seventeen months ago, our grassroots group began efforts to rename Murrieta Park for Baldenegro. We filed an application, raised the $10,000 city fee, and gathered 1,000 petition signatures and online endorsements. On February 25, supporters spoke to the Parks and Recreation Commission, requesting the name change to honor Baldenegro. The commission unanimously recommended, 6-0, the renaming and forwarded it to the City Council.

Soon after, we met with Mayor Regina Romero and Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz. The two cited political disagreements with Baldenegro. Each, however, said they would support the renaming.

The very next day, disturbing reports of sexual abuse surfaced about César Chávez, the late farmworker union leader. Romero and Santa Cruz said they were devastated. Over six months, Santa Cruz declined our requests to meet with her.

At the Sept. 9 Council meeting, several community members spoke glowingly about Baldenegro’s lifetime of service. Then, two speakers cited 1973 newspaper stories to oppose the renaming. The articles reported Baldenegro had been arrested, based on a gas station attendant’s allegation that he was hitting his then‑wife in his car. Baldenegro denied the claim; his wife declined to press charges, and the case was dismissed for lack of evidence. Case closed.

Yet, 53 years later, one woman argued that it's common for domestic violence victims to decline to press charges. While that shaky argument might apply in some cases, it proves nothing about Baldenegro. The two speakers offered no evidence. It's time to end baseless smears on his reputation.