In January, responding to the killings in Minneapolis, Tucson activists helped shut down schools and businesses. Thousands stopped shopping, especially online, and students joined thousands marching through the city. If democracy itself is at stake in November, we will need to do more.

Preparation is crucial. Across the country, organizers have spent the summer conducting nonviolence, leadership and solidarity training. Tucson sent a delegation to a May gathering in St. Louis of 600 activists from every state. Two of us recently returned from another national gathering to study lessons from the Minneapolis resistance.

Of course, we must also elect pro-democracy candidates: donate, register voters, knock on doors and get everyone to the polls.

But 2020 taught us that voting may not be enough. Trump refused to accept an election he lost and tried to overturn its results. We must prepare for attempts to stop vote counting, prevent certification or keep duly elected candidates from taking office.

During Arizona’s July 21 primary, Election Defense Poll Monitors were deployed here and elsewhere in the state as a dry run for November. In Pima County, four-person “Defender” teams stood ready to respond to reports of intimidation or disruption. We are also organizing larger teams of “Democracy Witnesses”—trained nonviolent activists prepared to draw public and media attention to attempts to interfere with the election.

And we must prepare our ultimate nonviolent tactic if election results are voided or otherwise subverted: the Shutdown.