Gaming itself provides a useful example. While it has proven to be a powerful and often resilient source of revenue, it remains connected to discretionary consumer spending. Research examining casino spending across economic cycles has found that growth slows during recessions. That does not diminish the importance of gaming. It underscores the risk of having too many government services dependent on one primary revenue source.

And that is where the impact extends beyond the businesses themselves. Tribal enterprises can generate revenue that helps fund housing, health care, education, infrastructure, and public safety. The ability to withstand pressure in one industry can directly affect a tribal nation’s ability to continue investing in those priorities.

I’m also seeing tribes look beyond geographic limitations. Historically, many opportunities were tied to local advantages, whether through fuel centers, agriculture operations or development near growing metropolitan areas. Today, tribes are not limited to what is next door. They are evaluating opportunities across the country, particularly in industries where they already have extensive operational experience.

That can mean investments in commercial casinos, resort and hotel properties, golf courses, and federal contracting firms. In many cases, tribes can take experience they have built over decades and apply it to opportunities in new markets rather than entering a completely unfamiliar industry.