The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
From concerns about a slowing economy to ongoing market volatility, leaders across industries are asking the same question: How do you build resilience when the future is unpredictable? For many tribal nations in Arizona and beyond, I see the answer as diversification: building multiple sources of revenue that can support their communities not just for years to come, but for generations.
In my work with tribal nations, I see firsthand how long-term priorities shape decisions about growth and investment.
Gaming remains an important economic engine for many tribes. Yet tribal leaders increasingly understand the value of building economies that are not dependent on a single industry. As communities grow and needs expand, tribes need reliable ways to support housing, health care, education, infrastructure, public safety and other essential services even when economic conditions change.
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That is what makes diversification about more than business growth.
Compared with even a few years ago, I’m seeing tribal nations consider opportunities across a much broader range of industries. Depending on the tribe, that can include fuel centers, agriculture and real estate development as well as manufacturing, federal contracting and energy. These investments can create jobs and strengthen communities while reducing reliance on a single source of income.
The rationale is pretty straightforward. By generating multiple streams of income, tribes can reduce their exposure when an economic downturn negatively affects one business. Revenue from one business may help offset challenges in another and provide more stability over time.
Gaming itself provides a useful example. While it has proven to be a powerful and often resilient source of revenue, it remains connected to discretionary consumer spending. Research examining casino spending across economic cycles has found that growth slows during recessions. That does not diminish the importance of gaming. It underscores the risk of having too many government services dependent on one primary revenue source.
And that is where the impact extends beyond the businesses themselves. Tribal enterprises can generate revenue that helps fund housing, health care, education, infrastructure, and public safety. The ability to withstand pressure in one industry can directly affect a tribal nation’s ability to continue investing in those priorities.
I’m also seeing tribes look beyond geographic limitations. Historically, many opportunities were tied to local advantages, whether through fuel centers, agriculture operations or development near growing metropolitan areas. Today, tribes are not limited to what is next door. They are evaluating opportunities across the country, particularly in industries where they already have extensive operational experience.
That can mean investments in commercial casinos, resort and hotel properties, golf courses, and federal contracting firms. In many cases, tribes can take experience they have built over decades and apply it to opportunities in new markets rather than entering a completely unfamiliar industry.
The long-term perspective behind these decisions is especially important. Tribes are not just solving a problem today. They are thinking about the grandkids and future generations and trying to create generational prosperity. While many investors are focused on quarterly results, tribal nations often have a much longer time horizon.
That perspective is also closely tied to sovereignty and self-determination. More diverse sources of revenue can give tribal nations greater flexibility to decide how to invest in their communities and prepare for future needs.
Economic uncertainty is not going away, and diversification cannot eliminate every risk. But it can give tribal nations more ways to respond when conditions change.
This is ultimately about more than adding businesses or expanding beyond gaming. It is about building an economic foundation strong enough to support tribal priorities today while giving future generations more opportunities to determine what comes next.
Jordan Herrington serves as SVP, Relationship Manager on BOK Financial’s Native American Financial Services team in Phoenix. He brings more than 20 years of banking experience and works directly with tribal governments and businesses across the country.