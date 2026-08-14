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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

If you grew up elsewhere, say in Portland, Oregon, then the probability is you are earning more, inflation-adjusted, and at the same age, as somebody who grew up in Portland a generation before you.

But if you grew up in Tucson, the probability is that you are earning less than somebody who grew up in Tucson a generation before you.

The evidence is that economic mobility — the ability of children to move up the economic ladder in adulthood – is increasing in Portland but declining in Tucson.

The difference is substantial: In a recent analysis, I found Portlanders born a generation later earned $700 to $2,200 more annually, depending on their parents’ income, after adjusting for inflation. However, Tucsonans born a generation later earned $1,700 to $2,000 less annually.

These numbers are from The Opportunity Atlas, a website created by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau. Using the website, I wrote a new report, "Going Backwards: In Tucson, economic mobility is declining." It documents that the Tucson region’s decline in economic mobility is real and affects the high-income as well as the low-income.

It is true that economic mobility went down nationally. But the decline in Tucson and Pima County was greater than the national decline and greater than the decline in most of the 11 cities with which UA researchers compare Tucson.

Economic mobility is important to individuals, but it also is important to the community. It is a measure of Tucson’s long-term economic health, a measure of whether we are providing for future prosperity.