Included are contracts that guarantee payments for minimum numbers of inmates, so even if there are fewer prisoners, the state subsidizes GEO and CoreCivic for unoccupied prison beds. That’s irony: When there are fewer criminals, the state pays more, and that dissipates taxpayer savings.

Instead of these sweetheart deals for private-prison companies, legislators should heed court orders and adequately pay for inmate health care in 10 prisons the state itself runs.

Fourteen years of fruitless litigation led U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver of Phoenix to put prison health care under a court-appointed official in February, saying the state “failed completely.” That was after Silver repeatedly ordered the state to improve inmates’ health care.

Instead, legislators made deals with private-sector cronies, leading to higher profits.

Here’s how that has worked, according to media reports about lawmaker Kavanagh, who accused Rio Nuevo of crony capitalism and practicing “kind of a scam.”

In March 2014, Kavanagh, as House Appropriations Committee chair, quietly added $900,000 to the prisons budget for GEO Group just before final voting.

The Arizona Republic reported on his surreptitious crony capitalism: “Kavanagh said GEO had been giving the state a ‘cut rate’ for emergency beds during the recession and, ‘now that the economy has come back, they want to get more money.’”

GEO had already agreed on payments, and state officials said no more money was needed, the Republic reported. Plus, the recession ended five years earlier.