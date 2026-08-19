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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Last week, the news broke that the Tucson City Council had voted (6-1) to adopt strict and new zoning rules for data centers. These new measures limit the noise and height of any proposed facility. The measures also require developers to demonstrate access to adequate supplies and disclose their energy mix. Many voices in the crowd wanted a total ban on data centers. I cannot blame them for disliking data centers: they can be large, loud, and can use up vast amounts of water and electricity. The council did the right thing to reject a ban and leave the door open for data center construction.

Let’s acknowledge both the urgent need for data centers and the concerns surrounding them, then find a way to build them responsibly.

AI isn’t going anywhere. New and better models are being created every day. The sheer computing power is allowing workers to do what used to take a week in just a few minutes. AI is increasingly embedded in research, medicine, manufacturing, national security, and everyday business. AI also helps those looking to do harm. The recent hack on water infrastructure in twelve states highlights the need for our own cybersecurity computing defense and its backbone: data centers.

Recent reporting tells us that data center builders are acquiescing to municipal demands in order to get these built. To put another way: the AI industry is so desperate for computing power that they will adhere to Tucson’s rules. Having rules to follow actually provides great clarity. Tucson should not reject a facility that fully powers itself with clean energy, funds necessary grid upgrades, and uses closed-loop cooling to minimize ongoing water loss.