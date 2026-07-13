I’m proud to work with colleagues who understand that reliable, affordable energy is not a partisan talking point; it is the foundation of our work and Arizona’s future.

Over the past year, the ACC has taken concrete steps to help Arizona meet rising energy demand. In 2025 alone, we approved projects expected to add about 42 miles of new transmission lines and increase Arizona’s net generation and net summer capacity by approximately 4,750 MWs. Projects are being added to our grid that include natural gas expansion, solar generation and utility-scale batteries that enable us to store energy during times when it is cheap and deploy it when the grid — and customers — need power most.

There is no single energy source that can meet Arizona’s needs. The most resilient grid is one supported by a diverse energy portfolio and a strong transmission network.

This balance is important as Arizona attracts new industries hungry for electricity. Advanced manufacturers, data centers and other industries bring jobs and investment, but also can create added demands on the grid. The ACC is examining how large-load customers like these can grow in Arizona without shifting unreasonable costs to other customers, including residential ratepayers and small businesses. Growth must pay its own way.

As a Tucson resident, mother and former small-business owner, I know “affordability” is much more than a talking point. It is the difference between a family just barely getting by or getting ahead.

That’s why, instead of chasing political fads, the ACC will continue to keep our focus on the mission: reliable service at affordable rates.