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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

What we should most wish for in our state senator is that they be ethical, intelligent, educated, and effective. Alma Hernandez embodies all these qualities and more. She is honest, hardworking and fiercely devoted to her community and constituents.

Alma truly cares about all of us and possesses excellent decision-making skills grounded in her discerning intellect, comprehensive education, astute judgment and common sense based on real-world lived experience.

Alma is an accomplished legislator and professor who holds a law degree and two master's degrees. She fully understands the legislative process and has a strong record of getting the legislation she sponsors passed through the legislature and adopted into law.

She is highly adept and proficient with a proven track record of getting things done. During her years as a state representative, Alma has demonstrated exceptional success, and she is poised to do even more as our state senator. Despite serving in the minority as a Democrat she successfully sponsored and passed 10 bills, making her the most effective Democrat in the Arizona State Legislature in 40 years.

Her legislative reach is broad and extensive. She has served on the Health and Human Services Committee, as the Ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, and on the Regulatory Affairs Committee, the Legislative Audit Committee, the Criminal Justice Reform Committee and the Federal Relations Committee.