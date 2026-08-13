That’s what is happening right now with Trump and renewable energy and/or wind farm leases. He hates wind and renewable energy in general but can’t go backward and cancel the offshore leases bought under Biden. So he says to the companies: “You’re never going to get permitted for this as long as I’m around or anyone who apostles under me.” You’re just not going to get the permits… but here’s the thing: take the money you paid us for the lease rights — we’ll refund that to you — under one condition: that you invest that money, all of it, into one of these fossil fuel projects: LNG or Methane Gas, here’s a brochure.” Well you’ve put in about $1,100,000,000 and have nothing to show for it. And will have nothing to show for it if you do not take this “deal.” So you settle.