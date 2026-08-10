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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

An Arizona company called VIP Products has been fighting Jack Daniel's over a squeaky dog toy since 2014. The toy is shaped like a whiskey bottle and labeled "Bad Spaniels," with taglines including "Old No. 2 on Your Tennessee Carpet" and "43% POO BY VOL." The case went to the Supreme Court and back, and on Aug. 4, the Ninth Circuit ruled in VIP's favor again.

The outcome is reasonable. The doctrine that enabled the lawsuit is worth chewing on.

Jack Daniel's wasn't claiming consumers were confused about who made the toy. It was pursuing a different theory: trademark dilution by tarnishment, which allows famous brands to suppress expression that merely associates their image with something unflattering, even when no one is confused about the product's source. The Ninth Circuit reversed the tarnishment finding because Jack Daniel's expert established only a generic negative association between feces and consumable products — not that the specific marks at issue would actually suffer reputational harm. The court also held that parody can factor into whether tarnishment occurred, even if it doesn't trigger the statutory exception the Supreme Court blocked in 2023.

VIP Products wins. But the doctrine that nearly killed the toy is still intact and available to the next famous brand that decides a parody has gone too far.