However, while selling out voters in Washington, Ciscomani scored millions of dollars in political contributions. Seeking huge returns, wealthy donors, industry, and politicians gave him big money. They got what they paid for from Ciscomani. However, dollars don’t vote; people do. The bill for Ciscomani’s votes — the economic volatility and lies he set in motion through his choices — has come due.

America is historically unique because it was founded on an idea: the belief that certain truths were self-evident and that humanity was endowed by its Creator with certain inalienable rights. These precious ideals gave birth to a constitutional republic in which every citizen’s voice carried equal weight and in which disagreements were settled at the ballot box in the individual states rather than by Washington politicians who refuse to follow the Constitution. Their lawlessness is fortified by their handpicked “Supremes” on the highest court in the land, the six pallbearers of democracy. The US Constitution be damned.

Political power trumps all. Power becomes controlling when the Department of “Just Trump” (DOJt) runs everything. America suffers under corrupt, unrestrained Washington fraud. Without even a patina of virtue, the Constitution’s principles vanish amid the Trump Administration's lawless hustles.

Boos are ballots; people who boo vote. People are angry, fed up, and fearful of the future. President Trump's favorite Congressman, Juan Ciscomani, will be on the ballot without Trump in November. Will the fake-news MAGA media machine drive turnout this election cycle? We will soon see. Voters don’t have amnesia. People are motivated to vote and hungry for sweeping change, including unseating incumbents.