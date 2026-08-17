The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
What a shameful front-page hit piece against JoAnna Mendoza in the Aug 14 Arizona Daily Star. A story allegedly about a minor tax return error of a few hundred dollars, which she is repaying? It seems like that article was really just an excuse for the Star to talk about other accusations and "details of her personal life" from unnamed sources (the Ciscomani campaign?). That is far from good journalism. I’m embarrassed for the Arizona Daily Star and the Arizona Republic.
How about a front-page mention of Ciscomani’s 100% voting record in support of every one of the actions of Trump and his administration?
In case you haven’t been paying attention, here’s some of what Ciscomani is supporting:
• Weaponizing our federal government for Trump's personal and political gain
People are also reading…
• Never calling out Trump's lies or corruption ("they’re eating cats and dogs" is one among many)
• Weakening our national security through diminishing NATO and our relationships with our allies
• Making health insurance less available and less affordable
• Spending billions of our tax dollars on an unnecessary war with no actual plan or goal, while mistreating our service members and veterans
• Imposing tariffs for his personal and political gain, while driving up the cost of living for average Americans, especially food and gas prices
• Decimating public health infrastructure and putting extremist RFK Jr in charge, as our food supply is less regulated and more dangerous
• Trading presidential pardons of criminals for personal and political favors
• Facilitating millions of global deaths in the coming decades through cuts to USAID
• Using taxpayer funding for get-rich schemes for Trump and his family/supporters (ballroom, bitcoin, gold-playing, self-promoting statues, insider stock trading, bribes from foreign countries, no-bid contracts for reflecting pool and more)
• Promoting Christian Nationalists and implementing the far religious right’s Project 2025
• Dismantling women’s healthcare, including Roe v Wade
• Gutting regulations designed to protect our food, water, and air
• Creating and funding a massive personal masked military/police force (ICE) without accountability or regard to public safety
• Releasing and pardoning violent criminals and insurrectionists and seeking to give them taxpayer dollars for their “pain and suffering”
• Giving unfettered power to billionaires like Elon Musk, who used the excuse of cutting spending while actually destroying our federal infrastructure and stealing taxpayer identities
• Reducing taxes on the richest 1% of Americans while increasing taxes and removing services from the middle class and poor
• Making deals with himself to gain immunity from being audited by the IRS
• Covering up the Trump/Epstein files and the criminals who prey upon women and children
And those are just the items that are top of mind today. The list of horrors that Ciscomani is supporting goes on and on.
Ciscomani's 100% rubber stamp for anything Donald Trump does or proposes is the real story here, and I wish the Arizona Daily Star would devote some space on your front page — or any page — reminding the people of Congressional District 6 what integrity and decency looks like with the other candidate wanting to represent us and seeking to be put in power in this election.
Scott Blades is a longtime Tucsonan, and CD6 constituent.