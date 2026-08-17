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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

What a shameful front-page hit piece against JoAnna Mendoza in the Aug 14 Arizona Daily Star. A story allegedly about a minor tax return error of a few hundred dollars, which she is repaying? It seems like that article was really just an excuse for the Star to talk about other accusations and "details of her personal life" from unnamed sources (the Ciscomani campaign?). That is far from good journalism. I’m embarrassed for the Arizona Daily Star and the Arizona Republic.

How about a front-page mention of Ciscomani’s 100% voting record in support of every one of the actions of Trump and his administration?

In case you haven’t been paying attention, here’s some of what Ciscomani is supporting:

• Weaponizing our federal government for Trump's personal and political gain

• Never calling out Trump's lies or corruption ("they’re eating cats and dogs" is one among many)

• Weakening our national security through diminishing NATO and our relationships with our allies

• Making health insurance less available and less affordable

• Spending billions of our tax dollars on an unnecessary war with no actual plan or goal, while mistreating our service members and veterans

• Imposing tariffs for his personal and political gain, while driving up the cost of living for average Americans, especially food and gas prices