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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

There was a teenager at my school called Five Fingers Joe. He earned this sobriquet by developing the skill of filling his pockets at Woolworths with items he neglected to pay for. To my knowledge, he was never caught.

On the days I’m feeling cynical, I find myself applying the same nickname to the current resident of the White House, Five Fingers Donald. It becomes more apparent to me as the months go by that Trump never wanted the job of president, only the title and a more profitable venue to carry on his business. In a patsy interview on “60 Minutes” last week, Trump had the temerity to stare Ross Douthat in the face and claim that as president he had never given a thought to expanding his wealth, despite reports that his businesses generated billions in revenue during the last 20 months. While his attempts at governance have failed by stratospheric measures, he has taught a graduate course in how to manipulate the Constitution with the help of a supplicant Congress and an indulgent Supreme Court. He may have flunked the books, but he brought to the presidency a Ph.D. in the dark arts of the streets.

Notwithstanding, some political insiders are advising that Democratic leaders skip the obligation of tough oversight because it is unpleasant and the public is tired of the fighting. That advice is wrong for at least three reasons. First, the moneymaking we know about — much arrogantly acted out in full public view — is loaded. Just because pardons appear to be for sale does not relieve Congress of the obligation to publicly condemn those who have participated in such activities.