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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The most essential aspect of our democracy, what defines it, what we cherish and what we hold most dear, is our fundamental right to vote. We, the people, have the power. Public officials have the duty to do all they can to ensure free and fair elections, and the public has the responsibility to exercise their franchise.

To vote, you need to register. To register, you need to be 18 years of age by Election Day (Nov. 3), be a U.S. citizen, and be a resident of Arizona. The Pima County Recorder's office makes this process as easy as possible. Visit recorder.pima.gov to register online or pick up a form at any Pima County library or U.S. Post Office and mail it to: Pima County Recorder, P.O. Box 3145, Tucson, AZ 85702-31453

You have to register 29 days before Election Day, which in this case is Oct. 5 in Arizona. To be clear, you must register by Oct. 5.

On the form, one has the option to check the box to be on the Active Early Voting List (AEVL). We encourage you to check this box. If you do, the Recorder's office will mail out ballots starting Oct. 7. So it doesn’t get put aside and forgotten (you know how it goes), it is best to send it back the very next day or soon after.

The Recorder has stated definitively that using the U.S. Post Office to mail back your ballot is safe. There was a recent Supreme Court decision that guarantees that your ballot will not be tampered with and will be safely delivered.