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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Tucson voters delivered a clear message on Tuesday. Proposition 421 failed, with, as of Friday evening, 56.7% voting no.

Tucson Electric Power spent $4.3 million in an effort to win a 25-year franchise. The campaign had the support of the mayor, the City Council, the Southern Arizona Chamber and the Democratic Party. It still lost. TEP spent about $63 for each of the 68,279 yes votes it received. I’m of the opinion that voters did not reject electricity, they rejected a utility they no longer trust to put Tucson first.

The question now is what comes next. Tucson can keep renting its power from a company whose shareholders live in Canada, or it can own its energy future.

Start with the money. The Canadian-owned TEP reported $283 million in net income in 2025. That is money drawn mostly from Tucson ratepayers . Under public ownership, that same $283 million a year becomes the down payment on a solar city. It can fund rooftop and parking-lot solar, battery storage and grid upgrades, and it can return savings to the families who pay the bills.

Now consider the water. TEP’s own reported records show it drew 4.6 to 4.7 billion gallons of water in 2022 and 2023 to cool its generators. In a desert watching the Colorado River shrink, that water cannot be replaced. Solar panels make electricity without consuming water. A solar-powered Tucson would significantly reduce that draw and leave the aquifer for homes, farms and future generations.