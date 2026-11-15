The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
We are mothers from different backgrounds, professions and walks of life. We have different experiences, beliefs and political perspectives. Some of us have spent years advocating for change, while others never imagined we'd become involved in public policy.
What brings us together is a shared commitment to building a better future for our children.
We want mothers to have access to quality maternal healthcare throughout pregnancy, childbirth and recovery. We want families to be able to afford safe, reliable childcare. We want parents to have the opportunity to care for a new child without putting their financial security at risk because of the lack of paid family and medical leave.
These are issues that touch families across Arizona, regardless of political affiliation.
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Leading up to the Nov. 3 election, we encouraged mothers to recognize the power of their voices through Vote Like a Mother, a campaign focused on informed civic participation. Through community conversations, events and voter education resources, we worked to empower mothers to engage with the issues shaping their families' futures.
Now that voters have made their choices, we're encouraged by the attention candidates have given to family issues and the opportunities to work with newly elected and returning leaders. Our work doesn't change with election results because there is still substantial progress to be made to help mothers thrive in Arizona.
For many of us, becoming mothers changed the way we understood public policy. We began to see how challenges experienced in our own homes were shared by families throughout our communities. We realized our experiences could help inform the policies designed to support us.
And we began finding our voices. We want to ensure mothers' voices are in the rooms where decisions about the mothering experience in Arizona are made.
Through the Phoenix-Gilbert chapter of Chamber of Mothers, we've connected with women who share these concerns, learned from one another, become more engaged in public policy and discovered the influence we can have when we unite as mothers.
Arizona mothers have brought their experiences to the Legislature, including advocating for improved maternal mental healthcare. These efforts have reinforced the importance of building relationships with lawmakers and working together toward meaningful solutions.
As Arizona's leaders look ahead, Arizona mothers need them to prioritize listening to the families they represent. That means spending time in our communities, participating in listening sessions with mothers and working alongside us and across party lines, to develop policies that reflect the realities of raising children in our state.
We recognize that mothers hold a wide range of political beliefs. We won't always agree on every policy or approach, but our shared commitment to family well-being is common ground. In fact, the Center for the Future of Arizona's 2026 Voters' Agenda found that 80% of likely Arizona voters agreed that expanding affordable childcare would benefit families and our state's economy, including majorities of Republicans, independents and Democrats.
That's the kind of common ground we want our elected leaders to build upon.
Our work remains focused on three priorities: paid family and medical leave, affordable, accessible childcare and improved maternal healthcare. They deserve a place in mainstream policy conversation as investments in Arizona's economic and community well-being. We also believe our ability to shape the future depends on elections that are fair, secure and worthy of public trust. Every eligible voter deserves the opportunity to participate, and election workers deserve the safety and respect necessary to carry out their responsibilities.
Our commitment to democracy extends beyond a fair and secure Election Day. It continues through the relationships we build, the conversations we have and the policies we help shape. Our children will inherit the communities we build, the opportunities we create and the democratic institutions we sustain.
The ballots have been counted, but mothers' voices are just as important in the decisions that follow.
Kelsey Glynn is a co-facilitator of the Phoenix-Gilbert chapter of Chamber of Mothers, a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit organization advocating for paid family and medical leave, affordable childcare and improved maternal healthcare. The organization works to unite mothers, elevate their voices and advance policies that support mothers and families.