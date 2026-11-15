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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

We are mothers from different backgrounds, professions and walks of life. We have different experiences, beliefs and political perspectives. Some of us have spent years advocating for change, while others never imagined we'd become involved in public policy.

What brings us together is a shared commitment to building a better future for our children.

We want mothers to have access to quality maternal healthcare throughout pregnancy, childbirth and recovery. We want families to be able to afford safe, reliable childcare. We want parents to have the opportunity to care for a new child without putting their financial security at risk because of the lack of paid family and medical leave.

These are issues that touch families across Arizona, regardless of political affiliation.

Leading up to the Nov. 3 election, we encouraged mothers to recognize the power of their voices through Vote Like a Mother, a campaign focused on informed civic participation. Through community conversations, events and voter education resources, we worked to empower mothers to engage with the issues shaping their families' futures.

Now that voters have made their choices, we're encouraged by the attention candidates have given to family issues and the opportunities to work with newly elected and returning leaders. Our work doesn't change with election results because there is still substantial progress to be made to help mothers thrive in Arizona.