The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Water is our most precious resource. In the days leading up to our Sept. 22 City Council meeting, we received dozens of calls and emails asking for stronger water protections. I heard you loud and clear. At that meeting, the Mayor and Council amended Tucson’s Large Quantity Water Users Ordinance.
I want to explain what happened, what the new changes mean, and why this represents a step forward, even as more work remains. First, this is a stronger ordinance than what was passed a year ago. Crucially, the staff-recommended revisions close loopholes for multiple water meters to avoid gaming the 10,000 ccf (hundred cubic feet) threshold. 10,000 ccf is about 7.48 million gallons of water per month.
During the meeting, Ward 3 Councilmember Kevin Dahl made a motion to lower the threshold that defines a large water user from 10,000 ccf to 5,000 ccf, or about 3.74 million gallons per month. I supported his motion, but would go even further and lower the threshold to 2,500 ccf. During discussion, my colleague, Ward 4 Councilmember Nikki Lee, introduced a substitute motion to adopt the recommendations developed by City staff and the Large Quantity Water User Ad Hoc Committee. Her motion passed on a 4-3 vote and lowered the threshold from 10,000 ccf to 8,500 ccf.
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I voted against the substitute motion. The threshold should be lower to better protect our water supply from large industrial demands. Still, the ordinance adopted by the Council includes improvements and creates an opportunity to strengthen it further. The motion directs City staff to return within 120 days with a proposal for requiring water conservation plans beginning at 5,000 ccf. This is another opportunity for the Council to consider extending conservation planning requirements to large water users consuming between 5,000 and 8,500 ccf per month.
When staff returns, their future presentation should include an analysis of thresholds used by cities with similar needs, anticipated water use by types of developments, and recommendations for thresholds that protect Tucson's water resources while supporting the businesses and opportunities we want to attract.
My office had already asked for and received much of this information before our meeting, which guided my decision. According to Tucson Water, no applications have been submitted under the ordinance since its adoption last year, and no new customers have begun service with monthly water use of 2,500 ccf or more. That gives us an important opportunity to strengthen our protections before the next water-intensive development seeks to locate here.
Tucson Water also confirmed important transparency protections under Arizona Public Records Law. A large water user’s water service application and water conservation plan are public records. Once that applicant becomes a customer, however, Tucson Water generally protects the privacy of its routine water-use data as long as usage remains within the approved guidelines. If the customer exceeds its approved water use, Tucson Water has confirmed that the excess usage becomes public information.
Our Mayor and Council retain ultimate approval authority over these plans, empowering us to ensure proposed large water users truly support a key industry or public service. I want to be unequivocally clear about my stance on economic development: I support business, and I want more businesses to come to Tucson.
I absolutely agree that jobs are important and needed for Tucson, but I also want them to be jobs from employers who share our community’s values and recognize the importance of our water. The businesses we need are ones that are willing to make a conservation plan, stand behind it, and aren’t afraid to show it to Tucson residents. All this ordinance is asking is that: accountability and a transparent plan for conservation. No one is being capped on water usage through this ordinance.
We have made strides, but our work is not done. I commit to continue to work with community partners, my colleagues on the Council, and Tucson Water on this over the next 120 days and hope that when it comes back that it comes back strengthened.
Miranda Schubert is a Tucson City Councilmember for Ward 6.