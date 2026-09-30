When staff returns, their future presentation should include an analysis of thresholds used by cities with similar needs, anticipated water use by types of developments, and recommendations for thresholds that protect Tucson's water resources while supporting the businesses and opportunities we want to attract.

My office had already asked for and received much of this information before our meeting, which guided my decision. According to Tucson Water, no applications have been submitted under the ordinance since its adoption last year, and no new customers have begun service with monthly water use of 2,500 ccf or more. That gives us an important opportunity to strengthen our protections before the next water-intensive development seeks to locate here.

Tucson Water also confirmed important transparency protections under Arizona Public Records Law. A large water user’s water service application and water conservation plan are public records. Once that applicant becomes a customer, however, Tucson Water generally protects the privacy of its routine water-use data as long as usage remains within the approved guidelines. If the customer exceeds its approved water use, Tucson Water has confirmed that the excess usage becomes public information.

Our Mayor and Council retain ultimate approval authority over these plans, empowering us to ensure proposed large water users truly support a key industry or public service. I want to be unequivocally clear about my stance on economic development: I support business, and I want more businesses to come to Tucson.