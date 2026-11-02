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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Time and again, cost-of-living crises like the current global energy-price shock confront governments with a dilemma: Either do the difficult work of identifying and supporting the vulnerable, or throw money at everyone whether they need it or not. Time and again, they overwhelmingly choose the latter.

It’s a habit they can no longer afford.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the accompanying surge in energy prices — particularly in Europe — exposed serious gaps in social safety nets. Unable to quickly locate and reach the hardest-hit consumers, governments resorted to suboptimal measures such as blanket relief payments and price controls. These undermined efforts to reduce consumption and required vast fiscal resources — in the European Union, about 1.2% of gross domestic product in 2022. By one estimate, the cost could’ve been about a third as much if support had been targeted at the poorest 20% of households.

Were any lessons learned? Hardly, judging from this year’s energy shock caused by the war in Iran. Although the EU’s fiscal response is smaller — expected to reach about 0.2% of GDP by year-end — it again has consisted predominantly of untargeted price and income measures, such as Germany’s hefty fuel-tax discount and Sweden’s cash payments tied to electricity and gas consumption. The European Commission estimates that targeted measures have accounted for only 25% of the total cost — the same as in 2022.